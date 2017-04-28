Riding a motorbike in Hanoi means you have to embrace face masks, dirt and every once in a while, a hooded rain poncho.

Then there’s the symphony of honking, the sudden U-turns made by taxis or worse, the heat from giant red buses during traffic jams. The only perks are that they give us the freedom to go anywhere we wish, at least before Hanoi completes its metro system, or less ideal, its Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

In 2017, when the first line of rapid buses crawled from the city center to its very southwest suburbs, like most Hanoians, I was stuck with my two-wheeled buddy. My friends and I both agreed it would be great to be a retiree or high school student whose school or home lies along the bus route, away from the daily bus riders who are brave enough to hop on the "fast and furious" regular red buses.

Yet, I am convinced that the $53.6 million BRT that stretches nearly 15km has to be of some use to the rest of us, who live too far away to enjoy the exclusive bus lane – at least for a day or so.

So on a very slow Saturday morning, I hopped on the green bus to find out the best that this BRT line could offer.