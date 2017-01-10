VnExpress International
Three months in, Hanoi rapid bus system set to stay

The city has banked on the new public transport service to clear clogged streets.

Hanoi’s first fast bus system still a work in progress

Many new facilities have already broken down while the dedicated lanes are occupied by other vehicles.
 
