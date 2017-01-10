VnExpress International
Hanoi’s first fast bus system still a work in progress

By Phuong Son   January 10, 2017 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

Many new facilities have already broken down while the dedicated lanes are occupied by other vehicles.

hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed

The first bus rapid transit (BRT) in Hanoi was launched late last year. The number of passengers increased from 8,300 on January 1 to around 12,000 on January 6.
hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed-1

Local media reported that many vehicles still drove into the dedicated lanes for the rapid buses, even after the morning rush hours.
hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed-3

Facilities at many bus stops have not met the expected standards.
hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed-5

These barriers reportedly made it difficult for some disabled passengers to access the buses.
hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed-6

Some automatic doors at bus stops did not work properly on January 5.
hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed-7

Some of the lighting systems did not work either.
hanois-first-bus-rapid-system-still-a-work-in-progress-ed-8

The operator said that these problems would be fixed this week.

Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son

