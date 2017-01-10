Hanoi’s first fast bus system still a work in progress

|
The first bus rapid transit (BRT) in Hanoi was launched late last year. The number of passengers increased from 8,300 on January 1 to around 12,000 on January 6.
Local media reported that many vehicles still drove into the dedicated lanes for the rapid buses, even after the morning rush hours.
Facilities at many bus stops have not met the expected standards.
These barriers reportedly made it difficult for some disabled passengers to access the buses.
Some automatic doors at bus stops did not work properly on January 5.
Some of the lighting systems did not work either.
The operator said that these problems would be fixed this week.
Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Son
