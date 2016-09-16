The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way
Medium to heavy rains are expected in central and southern provinces until Thursday.
5 killed in overnight downpours across Vietnam's northern mountains
15 others are missing after flash floods and landslides ripped through the country’s northern provinces.
Controlling the weather: $22.5-million project proposed in Vietnam
Some scientists are calling the plan to create rain using chemicals "crazy".
September 17, 2016 | 06:50 am GMT+7