VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way

By Reuters   October 18, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way
A boy paddles a boat past a flooded village's gate after heavy rain caused by a tropical depression in Hanoi, October 16, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Medium to heavy rains are expected in central and southern provinces until Thursday.

Floods in Vietnam last week killed 83 people and 20 were missing, officials said on Tuesday, with thousands of homes submerged or destroyed and several towns cut off.

The floods also damaged more than 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) of rice but did not hit the coffee belt. The Southeast Asian nation is the world’s third-largest exporter of rice and the second-biggest producer of coffee.

Medium to heavy rains are expected in the south of the Central Highlands, the coffee belt, as well as central and southern provinces, from Tuesday night to Thursday.

Vietnam is prone to destructive storms and flooding due to its long coastline. A typhoon wreaked havoc across central provinces last month.

Flooding also hit nine provinces in neighboring Thailand.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam floods weather natural disasters rains
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top