Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy
An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis.
In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil
Arabica could hold the key to escaping poverty for farmers in Vietnam's Quang Tri Province, but is it a ...
In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war
49 years after one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, all that is left is a graveyard of U.S. tanks and airplanes.
October 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Tropical storm wreaks havoc in central Vietnam
Hundreds of houses were destroyed in the space of two hours in the central province of Quang Tri.
July 26, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7