Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy

An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis. 

In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil

Arabica could hold the key to escaping poverty for farmers in Vietnam's Quang Tri Province, but is it a ...

In central Vietnam, relics of a battleground invoke horrors of war

49 years after one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War, all that is left is a graveyard of U.S. tanks and airplanes. 
October 29, 2017 | 09:05 am GMT+7

Tropical storm wreaks havoc in central Vietnam

Hundreds of houses were destroyed in the space of two hours in the central province of Quang Tri. 
July 26, 2017 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
 
