Tag PVEP
PetroVietnam units to boost Su Tu Trang natural gas output

The new outflow could help Vietnam meet its rising fuel demand in the near future, after production saw a slight drop last year.

Vietnam’s sole northern gas field to pump more from 2018

Sales volume from the Thai Binh gas field in Block 102 off Vietnam's northern coast are expected to reach 220 ...
 
