Vietnam’s sole northern gas field to pump more from 2018

By Toan Dao   May 25, 2016 | 07:04 pm GMT+7

Sales volume from the Thai Binh gas field in Block 102 off Vietnam's northern coast are expected to reach 220 million cubic meters/year (602,740 cubic meters/day) from 2018, surging 29.4% from estimated 170 million cubic meters this year, state-controlled PetroVietnam Gas said in a statement May 24.

PV Gas is in charge of gas sales for all fields across the country. Gas from the field is mainly allocated for the Tien Hai Industrial Park in the northern province of Thai Binh.

From August 7 last year when first gas from Thai Binh was pumped until end-April this year, gas sales from the field were about 52 million cubic meters, PV Gas said.

Operator Malaysian Petronas Carigali Overseas Sdn. Bhd owns 57.14 percent stake in the field with the remainder being held by Singapore Petroleum Company (22.86 percent) and PVEP (20 percent).

PetroVietnam, through PV Gas, supplies natural gas to meet 35 percent of Vietnam's electricity and 70 percent of its fertilizer needs.

