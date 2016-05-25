Vietnam’s sole northern gas field to pump more from 2018

PV Gas is in charge of gas sales for all fields across the country. Gas from the field is mainly allocated for the Tien Hai Industrial Park in the northern province of Thai Binh.

From August 7 last year when first gas from Thai Binh was pumped until end-April this year, gas sales from the field were about 52 million cubic meters, PV Gas said.

Operator Malaysian Petronas Carigali Overseas Sdn. Bhd owns 57.14 percent stake in the field with the remainder being held by Singapore Petroleum Company (22.86 percent) and PVEP (20 percent).

PetroVietnam, through PV Gas, supplies natural gas to meet 35 percent of Vietnam's electricity and 70 percent of its fertilizer needs.