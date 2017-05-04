VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Pulitzer Prize
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

AP photographer to present Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Napalm Girl' to Vietnamese Women's Museum

Nick Ut will also give the Hanoi-based museum the Nikkormat camera he used during the Vietnam War.
 
go to top