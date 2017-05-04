AP photographer to present Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Napalm Girl' to Vietnamese Women's Museum

AP photographer Nick Ut (left) talks with staff from the Vietnamese Women's Museum on May 3 in Hanoi. Ut is scheduled to hand his Pulitzer Prize-winning photo to the museum this weekend. Photo by Nguyen Van Vinh

Associated Press photographer Nick Ut will present a copy of his Pulitzer Prize-winning photo "Napalm Girl" to the Vietnamese Women's Museum this Saturday, according to a close friend.

"The idea started a while ago and Nick made his first visit to the museum in January this year," Nguyen Van Vinh told VnExpress International. Vinh is a former Reuters TV producer and cameraman who has been working with Ut and the museum on the project.

The 66-year-old photographer of Vietnamese origin will also present the Hanoi-based museum with the Nikkormat camera he used during the Vietnam War, Vinh said.

Ut, who joined the Associated Press in 1966 in Saigon and retired in March 2017, did not refer to the iconic photo by its popular name. He called it "Terrible War", as said in an interview with PetaPixel published in September 2012.

The photo was taken in June 1972 on a road in Tay Ninh Province, and features a naked and severely burned girl running towards the camera. Her name is Phan Thi Kim Phuc, who now lives in Canada and is UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

The photo won the Pulitzer Prize in 1973 for Spot News Photography. Ut has returned to Vietnam on many occasions since the war ended in 1975.

AP has given Ut permission to use the photo for numerous charity events, Vinh said.

At an auction to raise funds for poor Vietnamese children organized in June 2015, 43 years after the "Napalm Girl" photo was taken, it was sold for VND200 million ($8,800).