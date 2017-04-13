The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
public health
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam issues bird flu warning after latest human case reported in China
Cool weather and high demand for chickens during the Lunar New Year heighten the risk of an outbreak.
100 percent of meat samples in Saigon, southern neighbors infected with E. coli: study
150 duck, chicken and pork samples contained levels of the dangerous bacterium beyond the national safety limits.
Contaminated groundwater poses cancer threat for tens of thousands in Saigon
Researchers warn the city could also sink by one meter by 2050 if locals continue to tap the free supply.
December 06, 2017 | 04:12 pm GMT+7
Big tobacco wins in smoke-friendly SE Asia: watchdog
Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam have some of the world's highest concentrations of tobacco users.
November 27, 2017 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam ranks 87th in global safety index: report
Drownings remain a major cause of concern in a country that has nearly 3,300 kilometers of coastline.
August 16, 2017 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Dengue fever death toll rises to 24 as outbreak spreads across Vietnam
Thousands of new patients are being reported every day as mosquitoes thrive in the unpredictable weather.
August 14, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
15 million people being drowned out by noise pollution in Vietnam: study
With horns blaring around the clock, it's difficult to find a quiet time to sleep for many workers.
July 21, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Two billion people drinking contaminated water: WHO
80 percent of countries acknowledge that their financing is still not enough to meet their nationally-set targets for increasing access to safe water and sanitation.
April 13, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7