VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

How citizens view Vietnam's governance in 2015

North Central Coast is the overall winner with highest average Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) score in ...

Provincial governance performance improves "insignificantly": 2015 PAPI

Findings from the 2015 Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index or PAPI Report, released ...
 
go to top