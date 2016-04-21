VnExpress International
Police launch investigation into child sexual abuse case in Hanoi

The case has been stirring up frenzy on social media and the government has stepped in.

Vietnamese police prosecute fishermen for taking officials hostage

The bizarre case was supposedly triggered by ongoing disputes over fishing territory between local fishermen.

Prosecutors in line of fire for criminal charge against ‘pho’ shop owner

A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for being five days late obtaining his business registration has been ...
April 27, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7

Restaurant owner files for compensation in latest twist to bizzare criminal case

Nguyen Van Tan could have never imagined that opening a restaurant directly opposite a police station that also happened to serve food would lead him to face criminal charges, and ...
April 26, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7

Bizzare criminal charge against ‘Pho’ owner dropped: chief procurator

A criminal charge against the owner of a ‘Pho’ noodle restaurant on the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City for five days late in business registration has been dropped after the Chief ...
April 24, 2016 | 12:20 pm GMT+7

PM intervenes in police persecution of "pho" shop owner in bizarre criminal case

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to review criminal proceedings against a Pho restaurant owner for “being five days late ...
April 21, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
 
