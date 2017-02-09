What I found in this sleepy coastal destination proves my father's point: Every place in Vietnam has a way to surprise you.

“There isn’t a mediocre province in the country,” my father tells me, every time he sees me pack a bag.

Over the past 20 years, his work trading tea has brought him to every corner of the country, cementing his faith in Vietnam as the ideal place to get lost.

Last August, a friend and I abandoned the hassles of Hanoi and headed south in search of a perfect beach.

In trying to plan our own escape, a recent aerial photograph of a pearl-white beach marked by a solitary dock inspired us to fly to Da Nang and board a midnight train for the unspoiled paradise.

The only problem was, we slept straight through it.

“Tuy Hoa station folks. Get off if you planned to,” shouted a railway worker, waking us with the troubling news that we’d passed our destination an hour before.

My traveling companion, giggled half-asleep at our predicament.

“Let’s get off,” I said, determined to test my father’s optimism.