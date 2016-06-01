The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Three prison officers prosecuted for jail break in Hanoi
Turning a blind eye has landed the guards in hot water following the daring escape of death row inmates.
Death row inmates arrested after a week on the run in Vietnam
Suspicion is hanging over the prison guards who allowed them to escape.
Cambodian cop gets 25 years for shooting dead Vietnamese gold shop owner
The officer opened fire following an argument at a restaurant in southern Vietnam last year.
March 08, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s Con Dao listed among top secret islands on the planet
The chain of islands was home to a brutal prison camp used by French colonialists.
February 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi court jails 2 overseas Vietnamese for robbery
The duo, by accident, found an elusive debtor on a Hanoi street after nearly a decade. They attacked him.
December 28, 2016 | 09:38 pm GMT+7
Vietnam court upholds jail terms for bloggers
The two bloggers were convicted in March and sentenced to jail for anti-state writings.
September 23, 2016 | 09:09 am GMT+7
Con Dao - not just a pretty island
A guide to take full advantage of Con Dao.
August 10, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Prison rules in Vietnam: What not to do
If one day you find yourself in a Vietnamese prison, just don't do these.
July 24, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Thailand's war on drugs causes prison overcrowding
Thailand's war on drugs is putting more and more offenders behind bars, which has created overpopulation within the prison system.
July 17, 2016 | 06:02 pm GMT+7
Soccer-lionel Messi testifies in tax fraud trial
Soccer's five-times World Player of the Year Lionel Messi arrived at a court in Barcelona on Thursday to testify against charges of tax evasion.
June 02, 2016 | 04:23 pm GMT+7
Thailand jails country singer for seven years in royal insult case
Thailand on Wednesday jailed a country singer and political activist for 7-1/2 years, on grounds of insulting the monarchy in a public speech made three years ago.
June 01, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
Con Dao: Offshore paradise with a hellish history
To most modern-day visitors it is quite simply a breathtaking island destination, but Con Dao has come a long way from a notorious prison under French colonial rule to where it is ...
May 20, 2016 | 06:53 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese celebrity pleads not guilty to U.S. child molestation charges
Vietnamese comedian Hong Quang Minh pleaded not guilty to allegations that he molested a boy during a dance-video audition as he showed up at an arraignment in Santa Ana, ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
