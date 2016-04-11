VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag president Tran Dai Quang
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to appoint members of Council for National Defense and Security today

Newly elected State President Tran Dai Quang will ask the National Assembly (NA) to appoint members of the Council for National Defense and Security ...
 
go to top