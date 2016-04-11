Vietnam to appoint members of Council for National Defense and Security today

VnExpress International
By Hoang Thuy, Vo Hai, Toan Dao   April 11, 2016 | 09:48 am GMT+7
State President Tran Dai Quang. Photo: VnExpress

Newly elected State President Tran Dai Quang will ask the National Assembly (NA) to appoint members of the Council for National Defense and Security after allowing some to step down on Monday.

Under the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the state president is the commander-in-chief of the People’s Armed Forces and the ex officio chair of the Council for National Defense and Security. The state president nominates members of the council and the NA approves it.

On Saturday Quang proposed the NA to relieve the council’s Deputy Chairmain, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and two council members, former NA chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung and former defense minister Phung Quang Thanh, of duties. The NA will vote to decide on the state president’s proposals on Monday. After that, the legislators will pass a resolution to approve some new members of the council on the same day.

On March 22, former State President Truong Tan Sang told the NA the National Defense and Security Council's role of overseeing the armed forces is being "hindered" because the duty and jurisdiction of the council are "stipulated in Vietnam’s constitution but not in the country's law".

The NA will relieve several members of the National Election Council of duties and approve replacements on Monday.

