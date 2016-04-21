VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag power delegation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam to give more financial freedom to central coastal city Da Nang

Da Nang will be allowed to borrow more, but how much is enough?

Ho Chi Minh City to have more financial and administrative independence: PM

Ho Chi Minh City is striving to develop into a smart and dynamic part of Asia, to become the talent hub of the ...

Government to downsize staff, cut 10 percent payroll, says new Home Affairs Minister

Vietnam’s new government has promised to step up the fight against corruption, eliminate cumbersome bureaucracy, and continue public administration reform, said newly-appointed ...
April 21, 2016 | 10:14 am GMT+7
 
go to top