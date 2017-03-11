VnExpress International
Tracing your chicken from farm to plate in Saigon

Curious about where your delicious chicken wings come from? A new app in Ho Chi Minh City has all the answers.

Vietnamese firm to ship first batch of chicken products to Japan in August

It has taken the company two years to meet Japan's strict quality control processes.

Vietnam halts US poultry imports to prevent bird flu spread - govt

The suspension may affect supply to restaurants in major cities, but it may provide some relief to domestic chicken. 
