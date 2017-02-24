VnExpress International
Vietnamese tour provider fined for deadly Da Lat waterfall tragedy

Polish tourist and his Vietnamese guide died during a climbing accident in the resort town of Da Lat this week.

Polish man who died near Vietnam waterfall bought tour from illegal guide

Police say the travel agency is not authorized to organize adventure tours for foreign tourists.
 
