VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Polish man who died near Vietnam waterfall bought tour from illegal guide

By Quoc Dung, Thanh Tuyet   February 24, 2017 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Polish man who died near Vietnam waterfall bought tour from illegal guide
Local authorities stretcher the bodies of Rafal Cwiakala and Nguyen Quoc Khanh from the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Dung

Police say the travel agency is not authorized to organize adventure tours for foreign tourists.

The Polish tourist who died near a waterfall in the popular resort town of Da Lat on Thursday, along with a local guide, had bought his tour from an unauthorized local tour company.

The Giac Mo Vang (Golden Dream) Limited Company does not have a license to organize adventure tours for tourists, according to local authorities.

Police have summoned the company's director, Do Tuan, and others to investigate the incident.

The deceased were named as Rafal Cwiakala, 33, from Poland, and Nguyen Quoc Khanh, 24, from Lam Dong Province.

Three other Polish tourists, along with two from the U.K. and two from the Netherlands, were also on the tour, Lam Dong police said.

The two dead victims appear to have fallen from a rope as they were climbing down the waterfall in Tho Xuan Commune.

Their bodies were found around 600 meters downstream from the waterfall and were taken to a local hospital.

The cave, about 50 meters high, is 3 kilometers from National Highway 20.

Related news:

Foreign tourist, local tour guide fall to their deaths on Da Lat waterfall

Tags: Polish tourist killed Da Lat Vietnam tourism safety
 
Read more
Vietnam's foreign visitors hit all-time high

Vietnam's foreign visitors hit all-time high

Three tourists fined for sneaking toward Son Doong Cave

Three tourists fined for sneaking toward Son Doong Cave

Vietnamese tour provider fined for deadly Da Lat waterfall tragedy

Vietnamese tour provider fined for deadly Da Lat waterfall tragedy

Vietnamese beaches tipped by travelers among best in Asia

Vietnamese beaches tipped by travelers among best in Asia

Cruise ship leaks in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, 47 tourists rescued

Cruise ship leaks in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, 47 tourists rescued

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

First look at Saigon–Nha Trang 5-star train

First look at Saigon–Nha Trang 5-star train

 
go to top