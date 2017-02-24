Polish man who died near Vietnam waterfall bought tour from illegal guide

Local authorities stretcher the bodies of Rafal Cwiakala and Nguyen Quoc Khanh from the scene. Photo by VnExpress/Quoc Dung

The Polish tourist who died near a waterfall in the popular resort town of Da Lat on Thursday, along with a local guide, had bought his tour from an unauthorized local tour company.

The Giac Mo Vang (Golden Dream) Limited Company does not have a license to organize adventure tours for tourists, according to local authorities.

Police have summoned the company's director, Do Tuan, and others to investigate the incident.

The deceased were named as Rafal Cwiakala, 33, from Poland, and Nguyen Quoc Khanh, 24, from Lam Dong Province.

Three other Polish tourists, along with two from the U.K. and two from the Netherlands, were also on the tour, Lam Dong police said.

The two dead victims appear to have fallen from a rope as they were climbing down the waterfall in Tho Xuan Commune.

Their bodies were found around 600 meters downstream from the waterfall and were taken to a local hospital.

The cave, about 50 meters high, is 3 kilometers from National Highway 20.

