VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag poachers
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Four Vietnamese fishermen convicted of poaching deported from Solomon Islands

They are the first of 40 to be sent home, but the captains of three Vietnamese vessels face fines of up to $1.5 million.

Court upholds Vietnamese poacher's jail term for killing endangered 'costumed apes'

The poachers sneaked into a nature reserve in 2015 with over 100 traps baited to catch wild animals.
 
go to top