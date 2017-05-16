The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Four Vietnamese fishermen convicted of poaching deported from Solomon Islands
They are the first of 40 to be sent home, but the captains of three Vietnamese vessels face fines of up to $1.5 million.
Court upholds Vietnamese poacher's jail term for killing endangered 'costumed apes'
The poachers sneaked into a nature reserve in 2015 with over 100 traps baited to catch wild animals.
