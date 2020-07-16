VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Endangered gaur killed in national park by poachers

By Phuoc Tuan   July 16, 2020 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Endangered gaur killed in national park by poachers
The skeletal remains of a killed gaur is left behind by a group of poachers in Dong Nai Province, southern Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Thai Ha.

An endangered gaur was killed by poachers in southern Vietnam's Cat Tien National Park, police said on Wednesday.

Park rangers came across a group of four poachers near a forest in Dong Nai Province's Tan Phu District on Monday night. On being detected, the poachers pepper-sprayed the rangers and the latter fired warning shots in the air.

The poachers managed to escape, but left behind four bags with around 140 kg of gaur meat and bones and some equipment.

The gaur they had killed weighed around 200 kg, according to park authorities.

A 2008 census found around 300 of the animals in the park and the Dong Nai Culture Nature Reserve.

The gaur (Bos gaurus), the world’s largest wild bovine, is classified as a vulnerable species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species, and protected in Vietnam.

It is illegal to hunt, kill, possess, capture, transport, or trade protected animals, and penalties include 15 years in prison and fines of up to VND15 billion ($645,000), but poaching and wildlife trafficking remain significant problems.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnamese

Dong Nai

Cat Tien

national park

gaur

poachers

poaching

wildlife

conservation

 

Read more

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Two men wanted for Hanoi bank robbery

Vietnam records 11 more Covid-19 community transmissions

Vietnam records 11 more Covid-19 community transmissions

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Companies exploit priority immigration, allow nonexperts entry to Vietnam

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Three reporters in the soup over alleged extortion

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

Vietnam drug kingpin, four accomplices sentenced to death

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

New, more infectious coronavirus strain responsible for Da Nang transmission

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Nearly 900 test Covid-19 negative as screening ramped up in affected localities

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

Localities screen Da Nang arrivals as Covid-19 infections resume

 
go to top