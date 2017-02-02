VnExpress International
Piu Piu presents Bobby D and Tizone

Piu Piu Hip Hop Friday is back with two of the best on the block.

WW: Women's World by Piu Piu Records

Get moving Saigon with some of the best female rappers and DJs in Vietnam.
 
