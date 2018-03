DJ Bobby D: The French-Vietnamese phenomenon rocks crowds like no one else and is just back from playing with Cut Killer and his French tour.

Expect a mix of everything from 2000's hip-hop to the latest bangers.

Tizone: One of Saigon's freshest new DJs, her sets can't be argued with if you're looking for that dirty bass and trap vibes.

Entrance fee:

Free before 11 p.m., VND50,000 ($2.19) after.