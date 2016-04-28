The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Phu Yen
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Death toll from Vietnam storm tops 60 and dams near bursting
Many reservoirs are nearly full now and could burst at any time after Storm Damrey leaves a trail of destruction in the region.
Three students killed by hydropower plant discharge in central Vietnam
The whereabouts of a fourth student caught up in the current remains unknown.
Nature gets steamrollered by Vietnam’s endless pursuit of tourist money
How two controversial projects are a stark reminder that, to some, resorts trump trees.
April 25, 2017 | 09:49 pm GMT+7
Floods decimate snail, lobster crop in central commune
'Flash floods triggered by 48-hour rains sent freshwater streaming into the coastal saltwater farms, triggering the die-off.'
November 06, 2016 | 09:27 pm GMT+7
Why the Zika virus is causing alarm
Vietnam's third case of the Zika virus was confirmed August 4 in the southern province of Phu Yen.
August 04, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7
Vietnam confirms third case of Zika infection
Health officials are closely monitoring his family members and neighbors.
August 03, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
The 7 natural wonders of Phu Yen
A voyage of discovery with Sinbad and co.
July 21, 2016 | 07:50 am GMT+7
Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam
Lobster farmers in the south-central province of Phu Yen are suffering huge financial losses following a recent massive lobster die-off.
June 13, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7
Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast
Only 27 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa city in Phu Yen, ‘Mai nha' (Roof) Island has somehow managed to preserve its wild and rugged beauty.
May 13, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
Lurid green moss carpets sea defenses
In a curious case of cohabitation between nature and a manmade structure designed to protect a hamlet in Phu Yen from the sea, a blanket of moss has covered the concrete ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter