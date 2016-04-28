VnExpress International
Death toll from Vietnam storm tops 60 and dams near bursting

Many reservoirs are nearly full now and could burst at any time after Storm Damrey leaves a trail of destruction in the region.

Three students killed by hydropower plant discharge in central Vietnam

The whereabouts of a fourth student caught up in the current remains unknown.

Nature gets steamrollered by Vietnam’s endless pursuit of tourist money

How two controversial projects are a stark reminder that, to some, resorts trump trees.
April 25, 2017 | 09:49 pm GMT+7

Floods decimate snail, lobster crop in central commune

'Flash floods triggered by 48-hour rains sent freshwater streaming into the coastal saltwater farms, triggering the die-off.'
November 06, 2016 | 09:27 pm GMT+7

Why the Zika virus is causing alarm

Vietnam's third case of the Zika virus was confirmed August 4 in the southern province of Phu Yen. 
August 04, 2016 | 07:30 am GMT+7

Vietnam confirms third case of Zika infection

Health officials are closely monitoring his family members and neighbors.
August 03, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7

The 7 natural wonders of Phu Yen

A voyage of discovery with Sinbad and co.
July 21, 2016 | 07:50 am GMT+7

Hot weather likely behind the massive lobster die-off in southern Vietnam

Lobster farmers in the south-central province of Phu Yen are suffering huge financial losses following a recent massive lobster die-off.
June 13, 2016 | 06:10 pm GMT+7

Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast

Only 27 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa city in Phu Yen, ‘Mai nha' (Roof) Island has somehow managed to preserve its wild and rugged beauty.
May 13, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

Lurid green moss carpets sea defenses

In a curious case of cohabitation between nature and a manmade structure designed to protect a hamlet in Phu Yen from the sea, a blanket of moss has covered the concrete ...
April 28, 2016 | 08:20 pm GMT+7
 
