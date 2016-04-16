The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam arrests former senior police official for organizing gambling
He is allegedly linked to a recently busted transnational, multi-million dollar gambling ring that has about 8 million players.
Men chase balls at bizarre northern Vietnamese festival
Check out how hundreds of men battled in a muddy field in search of lucky phet balls.
Chaos ensues as hundreds compete for lucky balls at Vietnam festival
Despite requests from the culture ministry, violence still broke out at the traditional spring festival in norther Phu Tho Province.
March 01, 2018 | 08:41 am GMT+7
Gory scenes at buffalo-fighting festival in northern Vietnam
Bloodied, bruised and battered, and then to top it off, sent to the butcher.
February 06, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7
Chaos breaks out as millions flock to Vietnamese ancestors' temple festival
Following a worshipping ceremony led by senior Party and state officials this morning, tens of thousands of pilgrims elbowed each other in a huge crowd heading to Nghia Linh ...
April 16, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Millions gather at Hung Temple to honor Vietnam’s founding Kings
Millions of Vietnamese are heading for Hung Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho, more than 100 km away from Hanoi, to honor Hung Kings, the founders of the Vietnamese ...
April 16, 2016 | 03:59 pm GMT+7
