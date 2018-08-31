Former top cops in Vietnam face trial for abetting gambling

Phan Van Vinh (L), former director of the General Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, and Nguyen Thanh Hoa (R), former head of the ministry's cyber crime division. Photo by VnExpress

Phan Van Vinh, former director of the General Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, and Nguyen Thanh Hoa, former director of the ministry’s cyber crime division, will be charged with "abuse of power or position in performance of official duties."

They could be sentenced to 5-10 years in prison.

All 92 people are charged with six different crimes, including gambling, organizing gambling, money laundering, and trading illegal receipts.

An investigation found Vinh had helped Nguyen Thanh Hoa and Nguyen Van Duong, chairman of high-tech security development company CNC, to set up the gambling ring, which was worth around $420 million when it was busted.

Duong had previously been working with Hoa’s division to provide technical support before setting up the gambling service in May 2015 with Phan Sao Nam, founder and former board chairman of major online communications firm VTC.

According to investigators, the gambling ring headed by Nam and Duong on web portals Rikvip/Tip.club had established a large network of 25 "tier 1 agencies" and nearly 5,900 "tier 2 agencies" with nearly 43 million user accounts since being launched in mid-2015.

The illegal ring was found to have generated a total income of over VND9.8 trillion ($426 million) and a profit of VND4.7 trillion. Out of this profit, Nam received nearly VND1.5 trillion, Duong got over VND1.6 trillion while a group of other suspects earned VND1.57 trillion.

The ring was first uncovered when police were investigating a fraud case regarding mobile top-up cards in May last year. The scammer in the case claimed he had redeemed all the cards for virtual currencies used in an online gambling card game.

Investigating this claim, police discovered Nam and Duong's ring, which was run using two online game portals that resembled professional casinos in which players could gamble virtual money and convert their winnings to real money.

Prosecutors in the northern province of Phu Tho said Vinh had not only turned a blind eye to the formation of the ring, but also actively signed documents to facilitate its formation.

Hoa, meanwhile was ordered by Vinh to sign documents allowing the ring to continue to function.

Vinh’s crime has had “extremely severe consequences” and “tarnished the police’s reputation,” and Hoa tried to hinder investigations into the ring, the indictment says.

Organizing gambling or running gambling dens is punishable by up to 10 years in jail in Vietnam.