Hue fitness enthusiasts prefer Perfume River workout

Hue is one of the few towns in the country to hold on to its green space. Trees have been chopped down in large numbers in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s two biggest metropolises, to accommodate metro lines and expanding infrastructure

In 2016, Hue became the first in the country to be named a "National Green City" by the World Wide Fund for Nature. The popular tourist town has focused on urban greenery, green tourism, smart public lighting, and the use of renewable and environment-friendly building materials.