Hue fitness enthusiasts prefer Perfume River workout

A friendly-pedestrian street covered by green trees on the southern bank of the river (Huong River) has become a favorite destination for sporting locals thanks to its refreshing and peaceful atmosphere. The river is an iconic symbol of Hue in Thua Thien-Hue Province, central Vietnam.
Crowds indulge in various forms of exercise, tickled by the early morning breeze, in Thuong Bac Park on the northern bank of the Perfume River.
Dawn by Truong Tien Bridge, another long-standing symbol of Hue.
Truong Tien Bridge, crossing the Perfume River, is a witness to the many scars left by wars. Built in 1899 during the reign of King Thanh Thai, the 10th Nguyen Dynasty emperor, the 400-meter bridge was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the architect of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Statue of Liberty in New York.
Flamboyant flowers, a familiar sight in Vietnam in summer, are called "the school age flower" as they are in full bloom at the end of an academic year. Hue is home to around 1,000 flamboyant trees and June is the best time to enjoy their beauty.
Hue is one of the few towns in the country to hold on to its green space. Trees have been chopped down in large numbers in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s two biggest metropolises, to accommodate metro lines and expanding infrastructure
In 2016, Hue became the first in the country to be named a "National Green City" by the World Wide Fund for Nature. The popular tourist town has focused on urban greenery, green tourism, smart public lighting, and the use of renewable and environment-friendly building materials.
Authorities in Hue aim to encourage residents to use bicycles to help reduce emissions from motor vehicles and create a green and smart urban image.
The town plans to open more pedestrian malls to the north and south of the Perfume River, develop green public transport, and launch environmentally-friendly toilets and bins.
VnExpress Marathon Hue, a major sporting event, has been rescheduled from April 5 to September 6 due to coronavirus concerns. The route winds its way past many famous destinations, highlighting the former imperial capital's cultural treasures.