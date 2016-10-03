VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Tree chopping spree continues for Saigon's first metro line

By Huu Cong   October 3, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Tree chopping spree continues for Saigon's first metro line
Many trees on Le Loi Street in downtown HCMC will be felled and removed. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

The traffic circle in front of Ben Thanh Market and Le Loi Street will be fenced off for construction work.

Ho Chi Minh City is going to fell down 24 trees and move 51 others in District 1 this month to give space to its first subway project.

Managers of the project said the trees on Le Loi Street and the September 23rd Park will be cleared for construction of the underground section between Ben Thanh Market and the Opera House.

They said all of the trees to be cut down are "in bad conditions" while the others can be replanted elsewhere.

Work is set to start next month and is expected to last through 2020, the year when the whole line is scheduled for completion.

Barriers will be set up around the traffic circle in front of Ben Thanh Market and along Le Loi, one of the main shopping streets in the city downtown, from October 15 to serve the construction.

Construction of the subway system’s first line, running around 20 kilometers from Ben Thanh in District 1 and Suoi Tien in District 9, began in 2012. The line is estimated to cost $2.49 billion.

The city in March announced a plan to move and cut down 300 trees along Ton Duc Thang Street, also in District 1, to make way for a metro station as well as a bridge going out to District 2.

Many city dwellers were upset when the city denuded the heart of District 1 of many trees in July 2014 for a project to upgrade Nguyen Hue into a pedestrian-only street and build the first underground station near the Opera House.

Related news:

>Hanoi digs up giant trees to make way for subway

>Hundreds of Saigon trees die with chemical traces

Tags: Vietnam urban development environment
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top