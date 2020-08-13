Hoi An basks in social distancing glow

Vu, a resident of Hoi An, created the photo series from July 30 to August 7, the first week after the ancient town in Quang Nam Province deployed social distancing measures due to the country's new Covid-19 outbreak.

Quang Nam is now Vietnam's second biggest Covid-19 hotspot with 81 cases confirmed since July 25 when the country recorded the first domestic case in over three months in neighboring Da Nang City, its epicenter.

The above picture depicts a quiet day by Hoai River on An Hoi Street, currently under lockdown.