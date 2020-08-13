Quang Nam indefinitely suspends non-essential services

A woman rides on a street in Hoi An in Quang Nam Province, August 6, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Do Anh Vu.

They include bars, internet shops, karaoke and massage parlors, cinemas, and discotheques, which have remained closed since July 29.

Crowded festivals and public transport also remain banned within the province.

The Ministry of Transport has instructed carriers to reduce the frequency of flights to Chu Lai Airport in Quang Nam, which has 79 cases.

Hoi An, the province’s popular tourism town, was among several places where social distancing was imposed for two weeks starting on July 31, and it would continue until further notice.

People are required to stay at home and maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other in public. Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, except at offices, schools and hospitals.

But despite the social distancing requirements, people have frequently been caught gathering for coffee and playing games at internet shops.

Vietnam’s Covid-19 count now has risen to 883, including 456 active cases. Eighteen people have died so far.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday that the next 10 days would be critical in the country’s fight against the fresh outbreak.