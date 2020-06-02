Ha Tinh lotus harvest season gets underway

There is a lotus pond in the district, seven hectares in size and jointly owned by over 60 households. This area had earlier been used to plant rice. But because of low productivity, it was abandoned until seven years ago when a local man started growing lotus in it. It grew so fast that the whole pond was soon covered with lotus flowers.

The lotus grows between February and July every year. When the season comes people only have to plant one or two seeds in the pond, and the plants will fill it in just a few weeks.

After the first year of growing lotuses, people realized they could get a good income by selling their pods and started to take care of the pond.