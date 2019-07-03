VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Places

Vietnam’s rare lotus species

By Huynh Phuong    July 3, 2019 | 05:13 pm GMT+7

Vietnam has a wide variety of lotuses, some with scores of petals in layers and others growing two to a stalk.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species

Tinh De is the name of a variety of lotus in Trau Quy, Gia Lam District, Hanoi. It is one of those rare kinds that have two flowers in one stalk.

In the past these flowers were dedicated to the king. Two flowers blossoming and dying together also symbolize the faithful love between a man and a woman.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 1

Autumn in Moling lotus, a multi-petal yellow lotus, in Trau Quy.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 2

Thousand-petal lotuses grown in Co Loa, Dong Anh District, Hanoi. The flower blossoms for nearly three weeks. The outer layers look like regular lotus petals, but inside are many tiny oval-shaped ones.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 3

Quan Am lotus in pink at Ninh Xa Pagoda, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi. A flower in full bloom is up to 30 centimeters across and densely petaled.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 4

The royal lotus at the Hung Phuc Pagoda, Thanh Tri District, Hanoi, is a rare variety of lotus, usually in pink or white. Each flower blossoms for three days and attracts hordes of bees.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 5

The lotus season lasts from April to July depending on the region.

In the picture is a white apple lotus in a garden in Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam Province. According to Nguyen Ha Phu, a Hanoi resident, a lotus admirer, this species is very vibrant and blooms in abundance. The flowers are in a range of colors depending on the temperature and soil. They gradually turn yellow or green before withering.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 6

Drop blood lotus in Vinh Dien Ward, Dien Ban Town.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 7

People harvest lotuses in a lagoon in Dien Loc Commune, Phong Dien District in the ancient central town of Hue.

Vietnam’s rare lotus species - 8

The lotus is considered Vietnam's national flower and represents purity and dignity.

Photos by Nguyen Ha Phu

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam lotus species
 
Read more
Da Nang a top summer destination for Hong Kong travelers

Da Nang a top summer destination for Hong Kong travelers

Japan stops issuing visas for eight Vietnam travel firms

Japan stops issuing visas for eight Vietnam travel firms

An Giang mountaintop lakes glitter different shades of envy

An Giang mountaintop lakes glitter different shades of envy

Vietjet to launch two new direct flights to Japan

Vietjet to launch two new direct flights to Japan

Chinese visitor numbers see slight H1 fall

Chinese visitor numbers see slight H1 fall

In pictures: #Vietnam this week

In pictures: #Vietnam this week

Ha Long Bay a top 10 Asian tourist attraction: Hong Kong newspaper

Ha Long Bay a top 10 Asian tourist attraction: Hong Kong newspaper

 
go to top