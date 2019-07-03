Vietnam’s rare lotus species

Tinh De is the name of a variety of lotus in Trau Quy, Gia Lam District, Hanoi. It is one of those rare kinds that have two flowers in one stalk.

In the past these flowers were dedicated to the king. Two flowers blossoming and dying together also symbolize the faithful love between a man and a woman.

Autumn in Moling lotus, a multi-petal yellow lotus, in Trau Quy.

Thousand-petal lotuses grown in Co Loa, Dong Anh District, Hanoi. The flower blossoms for nearly three weeks. The outer layers look like regular lotus petals, but inside are many tiny oval-shaped ones.

Quan Am lotus in pink at Ninh Xa Pagoda, Thuong Tin District, Hanoi. A flower in full bloom is up to 30 centimeters across and densely petaled.

The royal lotus at the Hung Phuc Pagoda, Thanh Tri District, Hanoi, is a rare variety of lotus, usually in pink or white. Each flower blossoms for three days and attracts hordes of bees.

The lotus season lasts from April to July depending on the region.

In the picture is a white apple lotus in a garden in Dien Ban Town, Quang Nam Province. According to Nguyen Ha Phu, a Hanoi resident, a lotus admirer, this species is very vibrant and blooms in abundance. The flowers are in a range of colors depending on the temperature and soil. They gradually turn yellow or green before withering.

Drop blood lotus in Vinh Dien Ward, Dien Ban Town.

People harvest lotuses in a lagoon in Dien Loc Commune, Phong Dien District in the ancient central town of Hue.

The lotus is considered Vietnam's national flower and represents purity and dignity.

Photos by Nguyen Ha Phu