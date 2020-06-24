Binh Dinh museum features beauty of classical operas

In addition to the giant masks displayed in the exterior of the museum, there are 30 normal-sized masks inside along with other props like weapons, musical instruments and a statue of Dao Tan, the renowned late musician who shaped tuong in Binh Dinh into its current complete form.

Binh Dinh is considered a cradle of the art, also known as hat boi.

Experts point out that hat boi, as it is called in the north, is representative of the country’s history of expansion. It includes elements of Cham music, with certain singing styles adopted particularly to express melancholy and related emotions, and the high-pitched singing voices of the Chinese community for cheerful tones.

Binh Dinh hat boi was recognized as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2014.