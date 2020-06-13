Cham towers provide divine backdrop to Vietnamese martial arts

Binh Dinh in central Vietnam is famous as the cradle of traditional Vietnamese martial arts. Between the 10th-16th century, this locality used to be Vijaya (victory), the grand capital of the Champa Kingdom. The Cham towers stand as testimony to a glorious past.



The photo above is an aerial shot of the Duong Long towers. The middle tower is 24 m high, and those flanking it, 22m. The towers were built at the end of the 12th century, a period of great development of Cham art and culture. They are now located in Binh Hoa Commune, Tay Son District, about 40 km from Quy Nhon, the capital of Binh Dinh.



The picture is part of a photo series on "Coming to Binh Dinh to witness martial art performances by the Cham towers", taken by photographer Nguyen Phuoc Hoai, a Quy Nhon resident.