pedestrian
Vietnam's royal city puts best foot forward with new walking streets

The quiet city of Hue has caught up with the pedestrian zone trend.

First look at Saigon’s new plan for massive walking zone

A proposal to make a large downtown area exclusive to pedestrians is under consideration.

First barrier erected to protect pedestrians

Residents of district 5 in Ho Chi Minh City can now feel safer when out for a stroll after the installation of a protective metal barrier.
March 25, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
 
