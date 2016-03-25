The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
pedestrian
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam's royal city puts best foot forward with new walking streets
The quiet city of Hue has caught up with the pedestrian zone trend.
First look at Saigon’s new plan for massive walking zone
A proposal to make a large downtown area exclusive to pedestrians is under consideration.
First barrier erected to protect pedestrians
Residents of district 5 in Ho Chi Minh City can now feel safer when out for a stroll after the installation of a protective metal barrier.
March 25, 2016 | 02:45 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter