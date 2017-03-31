VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

First look at Saigon’s new plan for massive walking zone

By Thanh Huyen   March 31, 2017 | 01:00 am GMT+7
A proposal to make a large downtown area exclusive to pedestrians is under consideration.

Sidewalk Cleanup

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to shut all sidewalk parking lots pending evaluation

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

HCMC to allow businesses to use sidewalks if they manage them in return: official

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

Saigon’s Captain Sidewalk steps down after cleanup campaign fails

See more
Tags: saigon Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City pedestrian
 
View more

A road is not built in a day. In Hanoi, it takes 10 years.

Train to the future: Here's a map of Saigon's ambitious metro network

Vietnamese drivers get revenge for contested road toll by paying with bags of small notes

Saigon explores smart plan to solve parking crisis

 
go to top