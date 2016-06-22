The most read Vietnamese newspaper
payment
HCMC plans to stop tax dodgers by enforcing card payments in restaurants
The city's tax office is likely to miss its revenue target this year, and is looking at more effective monetary management.
Vietnam approves Alibaba's online payment platform: reports
With more and more Chinese tourists arriving, why not encourage them to spend more?
Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports
The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.
October 03, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's public debt exceeds ceiling, prime minister says
Public debt grew more than 18 percent a year on average during 2011-2015, much faster than the country's economic expansion.
January 07, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Vietcombank locks multiple cards over ATM theft risks
The bank says the preemptive move was made as some cash machines were vulnerable to thieves and their skimming devices.
October 15, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7
Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy
Smartphone leader Samsung Electronics has for years been a spectator as Apple built a services "ecosystem" supporting its products. But now, as the two develop the market for ...
June 22, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
