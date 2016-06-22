VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag payment
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

HCMC plans to stop tax dodgers by enforcing card payments in restaurants

The city's tax office is likely to miss its revenue target this year, and is looking at more effective monetary management.

Vietnam approves Alibaba's online payment platform: reports

With more and more Chinese tourists arriving, why not encourage them to spend more?

Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports

The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.
October 03, 2017 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s public debt exceeds ceiling, prime minister says

Public debt grew more than 18 percent a year on average during 2011-2015, much faster than the country's economic expansion.
January 07, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7

Vietcombank locks multiple cards over ATM theft risks

The bank says the preemptive move was made as some cash machines were vulnerable to thieves and their skimming devices.
October 15, 2016 | 02:47 pm GMT+7

Samsung takes fight to Apple with mobile wallet strategy

Smartphone leader Samsung Electronics has for years been a spectator as Apple built a services "ecosystem" supporting its products. But now, as the two develop the market for ...
June 22, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
 
go to top