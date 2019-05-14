VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam to auction unused coin currency as scrap

By Minh Son   May 14, 2019 | 04:45 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to auction unused coin currency as scrap
Vietnam stopped the production of coins in 2011. Photo by Shutterstock/Rongdat1979

Vietnam will auction over 600 tons of coins, whose minting has been stopped for years now because of their lack of popularity.

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it would auction the coins after turning them into metal scrap with a reserve price of VND48 billion ($2 million).

Any organization interested in bidding for the auctioneering contract should have at least five auctioneers each with at least five years of experience.

This company also needs to have auctioned at least VND45 billion ($19.3 million) worth of assets last year.

Vietnam began minting coins in 2003 to facilitate payment on buses and vending machines.

But they were met with public apathy because they were hard to use due to their small size and vending machines are rarely seen in the country.

The SBV stopped the production in 2011.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam coin auction State Bank of Vietnam discontinue penny currency payment
 
Read more
China tightens import standards for Vietnamese fruits

China tightens import standards for Vietnamese fruits

Biofuel fails to make a difference in Vietnam, consumption drops

Biofuel fails to make a difference in Vietnam, consumption drops

City proposal to slap luxury tax on mobile phones raises hackles

City proposal to slap luxury tax on mobile phones raises hackles

Fitch revises Vietnam outlook upwards to positive

Fitch revises Vietnam outlook upwards to positive

Experts uneasy about heightened investment interest from China

Experts uneasy about heightened investment interest from China

PM calls for focus on technology to beat middle-income trap

PM calls for focus on technology to beat middle-income trap

HCMC schools, hospitals to accept cashless payment

HCMC schools, hospitals to accept cashless payment

 
go to top