Tag patients
Vietnamese cancer patients walk a tightrope as vital medical aid runs dry

Subsidized medication from Switzerland has been held up by excessive red tap in Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City confirms 5 new Zika cases

The epidemic appears to grow after the city reported 19 infections within 3 days.
 
