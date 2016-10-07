VnExpress International
pangolins
Fast & furious: Police discover 118 pangolins after car chase in northern Vietnam

The car refused to stop after a warning so the police shot its tires.

Nearly three tons of pangolin scales seized in Thailand

An estimated 6,000 pangolins have been killed to produce almost 3 tons of scales, which are used in traditional ...

Vietnam releases endangered pangolins back into wild

Save Vietnam's Wildlife equipped the animal with tracking devices before their release.
December 29, 2016 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Endangered pangolins returned to the wild after being saved from traffickers in Vietnam

Nine of the animals died from serious injuries in the wake of an excruciating journey.
November 16, 2016 | 12:54 pm GMT+7

Police rescue 149 pangolins from trafficker in northern Vietnam

Vietnam has become a smuggling hub for endangered animals destined for the Chinese market.
November 08, 2016 | 03:39 pm GMT+7

3 pangolins die from hellish trafficking journey in Vietnam; 58 others rescued

A conservation group will take care of them and expects to return them to the wild soon.
October 07, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7
 
