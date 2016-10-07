VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

3 pangolins die from hellish trafficking journey in Vietnam; 58 others rescued

By Pham Huong   October 7, 2016 | 10:33 am GMT+7
3 pangolins die from hellish trafficking journey in Vietnam; 58 others rescued
A pangolin rescued from smugglers and brought to a reserve in northern Vietnam. Photo by Save Vietnam's Wildlife

A conservation group will take care of them and expects to return them to the wild soon.

Police in northern Vietnam rescued 61 endangered pangolins from smugglers this week but three have died from the excruciating journey.

Officers in Thai Binh Province, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Hanoi, said they seized the pangolins with 37 turtles in tight boxes from a truck at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The animals were then brought to the national conservation group Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, which operates a carnivore and pangolin reserve in Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh Province, 90 kilometers (50 miles) south of Hanoi.

A vet from the organization confirmed three of the pangolins have died and another is very weak as they were put too close to an ice box on the truck. The rest of them are fine, he said.

The unit will check their health and return them to the wild when they have fully recovered, hopefully without any red tape issue.

Wild animals rescued from smugglers are subject to a controversial rule that requires them to be kept as crime evidence for quite a long time, before they can eventually be released back to nature.

The rule has received a lot of criticism from conservationists, especially after many pangolins have died waiting for legal procedures.

Tran Quang Phuong, a manager at Save Vietnam’s Wildlife, said the chance of the animal surviving in confined spaces is low.

At least 30 pangolins received by the organization died last year due to a lengthy paperwork process. At another rescue center in Hanoi, 300 pangolins have also died in similar circumstances, including 80 this year.

Vietnam bans the trade of pangolins and any products made from the animal.

Their smuggling remains rampant as the animal’s meat is considered a delicacy by some while its scales are used to make boots and shoes and to treat conditions such as psoriasis and poor circulation in traditional Chinese medicine. Such practices have not been backed by adequate scientific evidence.

Related news:

>Don't catch them all, warn Pangolin protectionists

Endangered pangolins rescued as police bust smugglers in northern Vietnam

Price of rhino horn plummets in Vietnam

Tiger farms feed illegal trafficking in Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam environment wildlife pangolins
Read more
Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

Vietnam protests over Taiwan's live-fire drill in the Spratlys

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

 
go to top