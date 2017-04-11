VnExpress International
Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on earth due to soaring demand in China and Vietnam.

Ivory Coast seizes huge haul of elephant tusks en route to Vietnam

Around 600 kg of pangolin scales collected were also destined for Asia.

Vietnam in top 10 countries for pangolin trafficking as new routes open up: study

Smugglers use dozens of new routes for the illegal pangolin trade every year, driving the mammal toward extinction.
December 15, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7

Malaysia rescues 140 pangolins from suspected smugglers

Despite concerted efforts to clamp down on trafficking, the illegal pangolin trade remains a major problem.
November 08, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7

Police raid finds rare pangolins, king cobras packed for restaurant delivery in Vietnam

The owner said he was going to sell them to Vietnamese consumers up north.
October 27, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7

Say NO to illegal wildlife products!

The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent problem. A more urgent problem than most of us realize.
September 07, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7

Malaysia seizes 300kg of pangolin scales

The scales of the endangered pangolin are highly prized in Vietnam and China.
June 13, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7

Trapped and maimed: Vietnamese wildlife rescuers share painful journey of trafficked animals

Even after being saved, some pangolins could not survive the critical wounds caused to them.
May 12, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7

Vietnam frees 93 pangolins saved from traffickers

The country has been serving as both a market of the helpless anteaters and a transit point for trafficking networks.
May 08, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7

Vietnam seizes ivory products, pangolin scales shipped from Africa

The illegal haul was hidden inside frozen salmon and tins of powdered milk.
May 04, 2017 | 09:39 pm GMT+7

Pangolin orphan prepared for second chance in the wild at Vietnam rescue center

She was just one week old when her mother died while they were being trafficked last December.
April 11, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Endangered pangolins rescued as police bust smugglers in northern Vietnam

Police in Vietnam's northern province of Ninh Binh yesterday successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a group of rare pangolins from Hue to the north where they were to be sold.
June 21, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7

Police open fire on animal trafficking truck

Quang Ninh police shot out the tyre of a pick-up truck on its way to Mong Cai city near the border with China after it refused to stop for an inspection on March 24.
March 26, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
 
