pangolin
Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales
The reclusive pangolin has become the most trafficked mammal on earth due to soaring demand in China and Vietnam.
Ivory Coast seizes huge haul of elephant tusks en route to Vietnam
Around 600 kg of pangolin scales collected were also destined for Asia.
Vietnam in top 10 countries for pangolin trafficking as new routes open up: study
Smugglers use dozens of new routes for the illegal pangolin trade every year, driving the mammal toward extinction.
December 15, 2017 | 09:55 am GMT+7
Malaysia rescues 140 pangolins from suspected smugglers
Despite concerted efforts to clamp down on trafficking, the illegal pangolin trade remains a major problem.
November 08, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
Police raid finds rare pangolins, king cobras packed for restaurant delivery in Vietnam
The owner said he was going to sell them to Vietnamese consumers up north.
October 27, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7
Say NO to illegal wildlife products!
The illegal wildlife trade is an urgent problem. A more urgent problem than most of us realize.
September 07, 2017 | 10:01 am GMT+7
Malaysia seizes 300kg of pangolin scales
The scales of the endangered pangolin are highly prized in Vietnam and China.
June 13, 2017 | 04:51 pm GMT+7
Trapped and maimed: Vietnamese wildlife rescuers share painful journey of trafficked animals
Even after being saved, some pangolins could not survive the critical wounds caused to them.
May 12, 2017 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Vietnam frees 93 pangolins saved from traffickers
The country has been serving as both a market of the helpless anteaters and a transit point for trafficking networks.
May 08, 2017 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Vietnam seizes ivory products, pangolin scales shipped from Africa
The illegal haul was hidden inside frozen salmon and tins of powdered milk.
May 04, 2017 | 09:39 pm GMT+7
Pangolin orphan prepared for second chance in the wild at Vietnam rescue center
She was just one week old when her mother died while they were being trafficked last December.
April 11, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7
Endangered pangolins rescued as police bust smugglers in northern Vietnam
Police in Vietnam's northern province of Ninh Binh yesterday successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle a group of rare pangolins from Hue to the north where they were to be sold.
June 21, 2016 | 02:51 pm GMT+7
Police open fire on animal trafficking truck
Quang Ninh police shot out the tyre of a pick-up truck on its way to Mong Cai city near the border with China after it refused to stop for an inspection on March 24.
March 26, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
