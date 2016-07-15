The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
overseas Vietnamese
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Overseas Vietnamese celebrate Lunar New Year thousands miles from home
Banh chung are being wrapped and cooked around the world in the Vietnamese kitchens in the U.S., Belgium and Japan.
Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam
There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting ...
Japanese police thank Vietnamese for saving man from freezing canal
So not all Vietnamese make news abroad for stealing or working illegally.
February 20, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7
130,000 overseas Vietnamese to return home for Tet holiday
Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is working hard to make sure passengers can move quickly during this holiday season.
December 10, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7
Remittances to HCMC climb to $3.25 bln in first 9 months
Most of the money were sent by Vietnamese living in Europe and the U.S.
October 06, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam ends tax breaks on car imports for overseas Vietnamese
Some importers have abused the policy to avoid huge taxes on luxury cars.
October 05, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7
Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts
The move is aimed at boosting Vietnam's research and development capacity.
September 01, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7
Vietnam steps up efforts to bring overseas experts home
Around 300,000 overseas Vietnamese are active in the fields of science and technology.
August 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
Online program to teach national language for overseas Vietnamese
4.5 million Vietnamese live abroad in 109 countries and territories.
July 15, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter