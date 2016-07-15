VnExpress International
Overseas Vietnamese celebrate Lunar New Year thousands miles from home

Banh chung are being wrapped and cooked around the world in the Vietnamese kitchens in the U.S., Belgium and Japan.

Why foreigners aren't buying houses in Vietnam

There's a wealth of expats and overseas Vietnamese interested in the real estate market, but red tape is putting ...

Japanese police thank Vietnamese for saving man from freezing canal

So not all Vietnamese make news abroad for stealing or working illegally.
February 20, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7

130,000 overseas Vietnamese to return home for Tet holiday

Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is working hard to make sure passengers can move quickly during this holiday season.
December 10, 2016 | 03:18 pm GMT+7

Remittances to HCMC climb to $3.25 bln in first 9 months

Most of the money were sent by Vietnamese living in Europe and the U.S.
October 06, 2016 | 03:48 pm GMT+7

Vietnam ends tax breaks on car imports for overseas Vietnamese

Some importers have abused the policy to avoid huge taxes on luxury cars.
October 05, 2016 | 04:14 pm GMT+7

Vietnam taps into World Bank-funded project to lure overseas experts

The move is aimed at boosting Vietnam's research and development capacity.
September 01, 2016 | 03:08 pm GMT+7

Vietnam steps up efforts to bring overseas experts home

Around 300,000 overseas Vietnamese are active in the fields of science and technology.
August 23, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

Online program to teach national language for overseas Vietnamese

4.5 million Vietnamese live abroad in 109 countries and territories.
July 15, 2016 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
 
