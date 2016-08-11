VnExpress International
Tag organ transplant
In a heartbeat: Doctors, police rush donated heart from Hanoi to Saigon

They had six hours to take the heart from one body and put it in another a thousand miles away.

Touching story of dying 7-year-old inspires organ donors in Vietnam

The little girl agreed to donate her cornea before she died of a brain tumor last week.

Hanoi boy given chance to live with heart transplant from road crash victim

‘My son gets to live only because another family lost theirs,’ his mother said.
March 22, 2017 | 03:43 pm GMT+7

Roughly 16,000 patients await organs in Vietnam

Doctors say the organs of many viable brain-dead donors have gone unharvested.
November 17, 2016 | 09:56 am GMT+7

Disabled man volunteers for first head transplant in Vietnam

An out of body experience: pushing the limits of bravery and medicine.
August 11, 2016 | 03:09 pm GMT+7
 
