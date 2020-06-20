VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese kidney broker arrested in Hanoi

By Phuong Son   June 20, 2020 | 01:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese kidney broker arrested in Hanoi
Nguyen Manh Hung, 38, at a police station in Hanoi, June 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Son Phuong.

A man has been arrested for brokering kidney deals for patients in need at a military hospital in Hanoi.

Hanoi police caught 38-year-old Nguyen Manh Hung red-handed Wednesday when he was hosting two kidney sellers in a hotel in Phuc La Ward, Ha Dong District.

Since last June, Hung had been working at a construction site inside the Military Hospital 103 in the district. The job allowed him to meet patients who needed kidney transplants. Hung, aware there were people willing to sell their kidneys, decided to become an organ broker.

He rented hotels in Phuc La Ward where he looked after and fed kidney sellers, promising them VND250-300 million ($10,750-12,900) per kidney once the transplant was successful.

Vietnam’s gross national income (GNI) per capita in 2019 was almost $2,800.

Preliminary investigations show that since last November Hung had successfully brokered kidneys for many people, but the police have only been able to get details of two cases so far.

In one case, Hung arranged for a 27-year-old man from the northern province of Thai Binh to sell his kidney to a 41-year-old female patient in the central province of Nghe An, charging her VND350 million ($15,000) late last year.

Hung kept VND100 million for himself and gave the rest to the organ donor.

In another case in March this year, he hosted a 32-year-old man from Hanoi in a hotel and sold his kidney to a 27-year-old male patient from Ha Tinh Province in central Vietnam.

On April 8, when the transplant was conducted successfully at Military Hospital 103, Hung was paid VND480 million and gave the donor VND280 million.

Hung is being investigated for "trading human body parts," an offense that can be punished with life imprisonment.

Organ trafficking schemes in Vietnam are fueled by a shortage of donations, as many people in the country believe they need all their body parts for the afterlife. This belief potentially deprives thousands of patients, suffering from heart, kidney, liver and lung diseases as also visual impairments, of timely, life-saving solutions.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam kidney brokerage

Vietnam kidney transplant

Vietnam kidney brokering business

organ donations

organ transplant

 

Read more

Picture of newborn clutching IUD goes viral

Picture of newborn clutching IUD goes viral

Spotify allows Vietnam users real-time lyric experience

Spotify allows Vietnam users real-time lyric experience

Ireland resumes visa service for Vietnamese students

Ireland resumes visa service for Vietnamese students

Drivers on drugs, a growing menace

Drivers on drugs, a growing menace

Three Chinese caught sneaking into Vietnam to gamble

Three Chinese caught sneaking into Vietnam to gamble

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top