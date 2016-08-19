The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International
Vietnamese
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Body of missing district chairman discovered in Hanoi
Nguyen Hong Lam had been unaccounted for since leaving his office on the night of December 25.
Vietnamese official under fire for beating chauffeur who took wrong turn
A radio editorial called his actions 'thug-like' and questioned if he would do the same to members of the public.
Vietnam's sports officials have a knack of seeking free rides at intn’l events. They seem at it again.
10 delegation's deputy heads have been picked to attend a regional sporting event, way beyond the threshold of 2, raising public eyebrows.
July 07, 2017 | 11:43 am GMT+7
Vietnamese officials punished for boozy brawl over dinner
One official took a gang of family members to the other's house and threatened to kill him.
April 16, 2017 | 11:17 am GMT+7
In about-face, Vietnam province to launch criminal probe into fatal shooting of 2 local leaders
Police chief says the 'extremely serious' nature of the incident warrants the probe.
August 19, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
