Vietnamese official shoots, kills colleague at work

Curious people watch as police block roads outside a ward office in Gia Lai Province after a deadly shooting Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Ha

Bui Hieu, deputy military commander of Doan Ket Ward in Ayun Pa Town in Gia Lai, showed up at the flag salutation ceremony held at government offices every Monday, ordered people to freeze and fired several shots.

Many people fled, but Hieu managed to catch Kpa H'Ven, 31, vice chairwoman of the ward.

Informed police rushed to the ward office and tried to save the woman but Hieu shot her dead.

He then shot himself with the gun and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Two military guns were seized at the scene. Investigation shows that six bullets had been fired.

Hieu, 32, who is married and has two daughters, had just returned from a military training course. His family said they were not aware that he had any conflict with anyone at work.

Police are investigating the case further.