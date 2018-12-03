VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese official shoots, kills colleague at work

By Nhat Ha, Phuoc Tuan   December 3, 2018 | 05:24 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese official shoots, kills colleague at work
Curious people watch as police block roads outside a ward office in Gia Lai Province after a deadly shooting Monday. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Ha

A Central Highlands military official shot and killed a ward chairwoman Monday morning for reasons yet to be ascertained.

Bui Hieu, deputy military commander of Doan Ket Ward in Ayun Pa Town in Gia Lai, showed up at the flag salutation ceremony held at government offices every Monday, ordered people to freeze and fired several shots.

Many people fled, but Hieu managed to catch Kpa H'Ven, 31, vice chairwoman of the ward.

Informed police rushed to the ward office and tried to save the woman but Hieu shot her dead.

He then shot himself with the gun and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Two military guns were seized at the scene. Investigation shows that six bullets had been fired.

Hieu, 32, who is married and has two daughters, had just returned from a military training course. His family said they were not aware that he had any conflict with anyone at work.

Police are investigating the case further.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Gia Lai shooting death officials
 
Read more
Vietnam rolls out national program on HIV prevention drug

Vietnam rolls out national program on HIV prevention drug

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

AFF Cup: Vietnam victory not perfect, room for improvement

Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

Vietnam to open first direct flights to Israel

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

Hanoi awash in red again as football fans go into a frenzy

Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Vietnam score 2-1 victory over Philippines at AFF Cup semi-finals

Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of Vietjet plane in troubled landing

Vietnam suspends foreign pilots of Vietjet plane in troubled landing

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam beatable, says Philippines’ coach

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnam beatable, says Philippines’ coach

 
go to top