U.S. snipers, special forces keep watchful eye as Obama enjoys streetfood dinner

U.S. snipers and special forces were spotted protecting Obama on Monday evening while he was out for dinner on Le Van Huu Street. These forces, who ...

President Obama speaks with 2,000 young Vietnamese

Obama discusses Vietnam-U.S. relations with Vietnam's intellectuals, civil society, entrepreneurs and students in ...

John Kerry meets Vietnamese people around Hoan Kiem Lake

John Kerry spotted around Hoan Kiem Lake this afternoon and chatted with passer-by.
May 23, 2016 | 08:56 pm GMT+7
 
